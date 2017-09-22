Business

Developer D.R. Horton plans 1,100 homes in Parrish

Herald staff report

September 22, 2017 04:43 PM

Neal Land Ventures sold 445 acres for $15.4 million to Reeder Acquisition Partners LP to develop 1,100 lots in the planned North River Ranch development in Parrish.

Reeder will work with home builder D.R. Horton to develop the community on the property near the planned elementary school and North River High School, which is scheduled to open in 2019.

“We are excited to be bringing D.R. Horton along with other builders to our Neal Land Ventures properties,” company president John Neal said in a news release. “As for the local market, North Manatee continues to be strong because of central location and proximity to shopping areas and job centers.”

The new community will become part of the North River Ranch master-planned development, located on the northwest quadrant of the Moccasin Wallow Road and U.S. 301 intersection.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video