Developer D.R. Horton plans 1,100 homes in Parrish

Neal Land Ventures sold 445 acres for $15.4 million to Reeder Acquisition Partners LP to develop 1,100 lots in the planned North River Ranch development in Parrish.
Reeder will work with home builder D.R. Horton to develop the community on the property near the planned elementary school and North River High School, which is scheduled to open in 2019.
“We are excited to be bringing D.R. Horton along with other builders to our Neal Land Ventures properties,” company president John Neal said in a news release. “As for the local market, North Manatee continues to be strong because of central location and proximity to shopping areas and job centers.”
The new community will become part of the North River Ranch master-planned development, located on the northwest quadrant of the Moccasin Wallow Road and U.S. 301 intersection.
Comments