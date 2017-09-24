Business calendar: Sept. 25-29, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: 2017/18 Business of Art workshops. The series of four workshops (Tuesday, Nov. 28, March 13, May 22) is designed to assist individual artists of all disciplines to build the business and administrative skills necessary to support their career as an artist. When/where: 8:30 a.m.-noon on Sept. 26/Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Information/registration: sarasotaarts.org.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: 7 Ideas for Creative Success. Learn product design from Reyn Guyer, the originator of the Nerf and Twister brands that have generated more than $8 billion in sales. Learn ideas that have worked for Guyer, one of the most successful creative professionals of our time. Speaker Tim Walsh, co-writer the book “Right Brain Red,” will share ways to create and recognize opportunity. When/Where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday/ Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $27 for LWRBA members, $37 for non-members. Information: Call 941-757-1666 or visit lwrba.org.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Igniting team spirit. Get to know the Premier Sports Campus, Lakewood Ranch’s 145-acre sports facility. Enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. When/where: 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 4/Premier Sports Campus of Lakewood Ranch, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Cost: Free for LWRBA members, $15 for non-members. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit lwrba.org.
Leadership Manatee Alumni Association: Leadership lunch ‘n’ learn. Dr. Michael Lillibridge, the founder and president of PeopleMap, will be the guest speaker. He began his career by spending 12 years as a staff psychologist and adjunct assistant professor of psychology and counselor education at the University of South Florida’s Counseling Center. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Oct. 4/Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for other. Information: email lmaaboard@gmail.com or visit leadershipmanateeaa.org.
Manasota SCORE: Success strategies for business owners workshops. The monthly workshops at Sarasota County libraries will offer information and advice to help market and grow a business. The programs will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 (Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice), Nov. 1 (Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota) and Dec. 6 (Jacaranda). This month’s program is titled Funnel Marketing: What’s It Mean For You? Barbara Langdon, SCORE mentor and small business owner, will answer frequently asked questions about funnel marketing and the benefits of automation. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Register at either library or manasota.score.org/content/take-a-workshop-5.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Imagine and realize your company’s vision. Joe Tankersley, a former Walt Disney imagineer, will talk about harnessing the power of critical imagination and strategic narratives to create positive futures for organizations and clients. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. on Oct. 5/Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Cost: $30 for chamber members; $45 for non-members. Information: Call Lisa Reeder at 941-748-4842, ext. 123, or visit manateechamber.com.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Protecting businesses and citizens. Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, will speak about his platform, which is to reduce the burden on Florida’s families by spending taxpayer money in the most efficient and effective manner. When/where: 7:15 a.m.-9 a.m. on Oct. 19/Holiday Inn, Sarasota Airport Bradenton Airport, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota. Cost: $30 for chamber members, $45 for non-members. Information: manateechamber.com.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Third annual block party. The party, free and open to the public, will also be hosted by Main Street at Lakewood Ranch and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities. Live music by Doug Deming and the Jeweltones. When/where: 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 20/Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Information: 941-757-1664.
Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation: Annual update luncheon. Frank Coonelly, president of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be the keynote speaker. The event will include a briefing from EDC leaders on results from the organization’s work to foster job creation and diversify Manatee County’s economy. The EDC also will present the 2017 Rick Fawley Economic Development Award of Distinction to Kevin DiLallo, CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital. The award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to moving the local economy forward. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3/Manatee Technical College, 6305 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton. Cost: $70 for EDC investors, $85 for others. Registration: bradentonareaedc.com/events/
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: Networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
