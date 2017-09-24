Real estate transactions: Sept. 25, 2017

$6,650,000 Moccasin Wallow LLC to Flm Inc; Sept. 7.
$1,400,000 Lott George B Jr, Lott Lois S to 105 Oak Avenue LLC; Lot 18 Blk A Gulf View; Sept. 6.
$1,330,000 Lewis Harry L, Lewis Jeanne H to Costa Adilia M, Costa Hilario S; Anson Acres; Sept. 7.
$1,228,680 Sd Esp LLC to Robert and Carolyn Talbot Family Trust, Talbot Carolyn, Talbot Robert; Lot 490 Esplanade; Sept. 6.
$872,000 Buckley Donnamae, Buckley John to Cheryl A Lambiase Revocable Trust, Gaetan T Lambiase Jr Revocable Trust, Lambiase Cheryl A, Lambiase Gaetan T Jr; Lot 13 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$857,970 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Michaud Jean Robert, Michaud Shirley K; Lot 508 Esplanade; Sept. 6.
$825,000 Edwards Diane to Laird Scott, Laird Sharon; Waters Edge Unit 209 N; Sept. 13.
$740,000 Alameg Holdings Inc to Yates George Radford, Yates Patricia Lawrence; Lot 5 Palm Harbor; Sept. 6.
$725,000 Shields Elizabeth S, Shields John F to Schacht Properties LLC; Anna Maria Beachwalk Unit A; Sept. 6.
$725,000 Thomsen Amber Kay, Thomsen Ted F to Amkaz Consulting LLC; Lot 4307 Enclave at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 6.
$700,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Haskin Donna Lee, Haskin Robert Anthony; Lot 7 Lakewood National Golf Club; Sept. 13.
$687,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Bretthauer Laura, Shukovsky Suzy; Lot 212 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 6.
$655,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Chappell Ronald, Ryan Catherine Ann; Lot 9 Lakewood National Golf Club; Sept. 13.
$621,155 Wci Communities LLC to Defilippis Albert J, Defilippis Ruth M; Lot 3 Tidewater Preserve; Sept. 6.
$590,000 Mallard Damian B, Mallard Sara B to Merritt Cynthia D, Merritt Jens D; Lot 15 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 5.
$559,000 Rautenberg Andreas to Holmes Beach Family Tides LLC; Lot 25 Bay Palms; Sept. 6.
$541,600 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Albero Michael W, Albero Paula C; Lot 141 Del Webb; Sept. 7.
$530,000 Anderson Gregory, Anderson Ruth to Lupa Bart, Lupa Janet K, Lupa Nicole; Lot 5 Kenwood Park; Sept. 7.
$525,000 Mellon Daniel M, Mellon Terese V to Reimertz Kathleen, Reimertz Robert Jr; Lot 3025 Twin Rivers; Sept. 7.
$510,000 Angel Hernandez and Mireya Hernandez Revocable Living Trust, Antonio Lopez Trust, Boone Carmen, Hernandez Angel, Hernandez Mireya, Lopez Antonio Trust, Mireya Rones Revocable Trust, Rones Mireya Revocable Trust to Hodgson Thomas; Cedars West Of Longboat Inc Unit 107; Sept. 7.
$510,000 Parkin Andrew Philip, Parkin Karen Mary to Halfacre Caroline, Halfacre Neil; Lot 8 Pier Point; Sept. 7.
$502,971 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Prima Liliana, Prima Robert Vincent Sr; Lot 9 Estuary; Sept. 13.
$495,000 Roser Craig S to Jwc Sarasota Tpa LLC; Tradition at Palm Aire; Sept. 7.
$494,840 D R Horton Inc to Steinhoff Christian, Steinhoff Kimberly Renee; Lot 73 Rye Wilderness Estates; Sept. 5.
$490,000 Charles M Steiner Revocable Living Trust, Steiner Charles M to Alfonso Yudisel Castillo, Salazar Oryel; Lot 5 South Side Farms; Sept. 13.
$489,746 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Van Bergen Jane L, Van Bergen Robert M; Lot 92 Indigo; Sept. 13.
$486,400 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Paige Mitchell B, Paige Tina C; Lot 317 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 6.
$480,000 Fineman Laura Rae, Fineman Saul A to Chew Bernadette, Woods Thomas; Lot 329 Riverdale Revised; Sept. 7.
$472,000 Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC to Derusha Lori L, Moore Derusha Jeffrey T; Lot 50 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; Sept. 5.
$470,000 Wilkins Janet M, Wilkins Russell R to Hofing Lauren, Hofing Nevin J; Lot 34 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 5.
$467,500 Chapman Barbara G, Chapman Wilbur S to Macdonald Guna; Lot 275 Riverdale Revised; Sept. 13.
$465,000 Chandler Amanda, Chandler Braden to Dawson Edwin Allen, Dawson Ronna Joyce; Lot 17 Blk 2 Braden Woods; Sept. 7.
$465,000 Hochroth Virginia Ann to Jones Jean C, Jones Wayne A; Lot 144 Treymore at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Sept. 13.
$464,856 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Sims Henry Iii, Sims Radika Seebaran; Lot 29 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 7.
$446,800 Divosta Homes LP to Oliveira Felipe A, Sedoris Oliveira Crystal R; Lot 182 Mallory Park; Sept. 7.
$445,012 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Robert B Whytal Revocable Living Trust, Whytal Robert B; Lot 29 Mirabella at Village Green; Sept. 13.
$439,000 Himmelspach John A, Himmelspach John A Jr, Himmelspach Katheryn A Trust, Katheryn A Himmelspach Trust to Rea Joanne E; Nautilus Longbeach Village Unit 21; Sept. 6.
$437,500 Bell Bruce Robert, Chesnut Gary Alan to Lassiter James, Lassiter Rebekah; Lot 36 Mote Ranch; Sept. 5.
$435,000 Jantzen Athena L, Roussos Argyrios, Roussos Family Trust, Roussos Linda A to Darpino Anthony R, Darpino Courtni E; Lot 320 Country Creek; Sept. 7.
$410,000 Luhrsen Enterprises LLC to Tripod Advisory LLC; Blk 9 Whitfield Estates; Sept. 7.
$410,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Maki Craig, Maki Debra; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1406; Sept. 7.
$404,500 Andrews Gayle, Andrews Michael K to Jennings Barbara M, Jennings Edward H; Westbay Cove Unit 206; Sept. 13.
$395,000 England Janet, England Karen, England Robert, England Simon to Brozek Michele M, Brozek Terence S; Lot 4126 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 13.
$390,000 Green J David, Green Linda Joan to Darold Monica C, Darold Peter E; Cedars East Unit 22; Sept. 13.
$385,000 Fleming Hill Rhonda L, Hill John J to Lederhilger Robert W Iii; Lot 46 Greyhawk Landing; Sept. 13.
$385,000 John Mildred, John Paul R to Winsler Christine D, Winsler Jeffrey A; Bel Mare Unit 703; Sept. 6.
$377,552 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Millas Nicholas, Millas Toni Ann; Lot 80 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Sept. 13.
$370,000 Laszaic Martin M, Laszaic Mary M to Zain Alexia Katrina, Zain Anthony Charles; Blk 5 Palma Sola Heights; Sept. 13.
$366,768 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Ramos Cristiana Vieira, Rodrigues Odail Peres, Rodrigues Odail Peres Jr; Lot 32 Brookside Estates; Sept. 7.
$361,510 D R Horton Inc to Lockhart David, Lockhart Liliana Zuleta; Lot 130 Del Tierra; Sept. 7.
$360,000 Cooney Michael F, Cooney Victoria H to Baine Elizabeth L, Baine Parker M Jr; Lot 2 Blue Moon Ranch; Sept. 7.
$360,000 Westendorf Joseph H, Westendorf Michelle S to Hutcheson Brenda, Hutcheson Curtis; Lot 163 Palma Sola Trace; Sept. 13.
$355,000 Macdonald James G, Macdonald Sherrie R to Mccomb Candace A; Smugglers Landing Unit 202; Sept. 13.
$355,000 Simmons Jerry G Jr, Simmons Meredith B to Odato Richard A Jr; Pt 36-34-20; Sept. 6.
$354,900 Fitzgerald Robin W, Tichenor Ronald W to Kelly Johnnie Grumbley; Lot 42 Ranches Ar Mossy Hammock; Sept. 6.
$350,000 Margolis Arthur G, Margolis Barbara to Casciano Daniel Jr; Lot 3 Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club; Sept. 6.
$345,490 Calatlantic Group Inc to Mcaninch Brandy L R, Mcaninch Dustin John; Lot 26 Osprey Landing; Sept. 7.
$342,191 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc, Standard Pacific Corp to Kovacs Armie Therese, Kovacs Jason; Lot 115 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 7.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Barrett Lindsey Beth, Barrett Sean C; Lot 104 Bridgewater; Sept. 13.
$340,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Conrad Elizabeth Anne; Lot 5 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 5.
$330,000 Srq LLC to Dipierro Fabiola, Dipierro Jan P; Lot 10 Fiddlers Creek; Sept. 6.
$327,000 D R Horton Inc to Flickinger Jack G, Flickinger Janet Lynn; Lot 131 Del Tierra; Sept. 5.
$320,000 Baxter 1 LLC to Wetter Jennifer; Pt 27-34-17; Sept. 6.
$319,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Cozzi Maureen Rita, Cozzi Robert M; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 421; Sept. 13.
$315,000 Jewett Christine M, Jewett Joshua R to Olivier William K; Lot 16 Woodbrook; Sept. 6.
$315,000 Matson Sharon K, Meredith Kathy Lee, Meredith Thomas J to Neslund Brian M, Neslund Catherine A; Smugglers Landing Unit 510; Sept. 6.
$314,990 D R Horton Inc to Wainscott Justin Michael, Wainscott Kathryn Hickman; Lot 83 Del Tierra; Sept. 6.
$307,300 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Smith Nathaniel T; Lot 7 Blk 34 Crosscreek; Sept. 6.
$305,000 Specht Family Trust, Specht John Darryl, Specht Rochelle Ann to Graham Rebecca M, Manies Michael F; Lot 137 Ancient Oaks; Sept. 13.
$304,000 Beardsley Leonard to Konatar Milutin; Lot 122 Woodbrook; Sept. 7.
$301,000 Moeller Teresa to Bastien Donna, Holley William P; Summerfield Village; Sept. 13.
$298,500 Shogren Jennifer Walsh, Shogren William L, Simsek Jennifer to Torrez Julie A, Torrez Ramiro B; Lot 3 Silverlake; Sept. 6.
$292,000 Wci Communities LLC to Love Barbara J; Clubside at Country Club East Unit 2 A; Sept. 13.
$288,000 Franklin Dean, Franklin Tracey to Payne Clifford M, Payne Wendy A; Lot 384 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 6.
$286,970 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Showalter Judith E, Showalter Michael J; Lot 326 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 7.
$282,500 A Mmb Real Estate LLC to Chen Jie; Lot 131 Silverlake; Sept. 6.
$282,000 Barion Antonette, Bernhard John A to Jones David Dwane, Jones Robin Ann; Lot 147 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 13.
$275,000 Yates Ian, Yates Sarah to Ah4R Properties LLC; Lot 143 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 5.
$270,000 Hartzler Duane, Sparks Eddie J to Mellin Kristi L; Lot 423 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 13.
$269,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Ackerman Alisa Gay, Felix John Clinton; Lot 68 Creekwood Townhomes; Sept. 7.
$268,000 Linsley Ellen C, Linsley Thomas R, Thomas R Linsley and Ellen C Linsley Revocable Living Trust to Napoli Linda C, Napoli Stephen R; Lot 32 Blk H Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; Sept. 6.
$267,500 Moorwolf LLC to Underwood Timothy; Pt 12-34-17; Sept. 5.
$265,500 Jedrzejewski Andrzej, Jedrzejewski Anna to Free Karen S, Free Robert M; Lot 27 Rivers Edge; Sept. 13.
$264,068 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Barion Antonette, Bernhard John A; Lot 202 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 7.
$262,990 D R Horton Inc to Golden Corrine Michelle; Lot 369 Del Tierra; Sept. 5.
$262,000 Fierro Giovanni, Fierro Irene to Ah4R Properties LLC; Lot 38 Summerfield Village; Sept. 6.
$260,000 Day Amanda L, Webb Amanda L, Webb Brian M to Fort Curtis R, Fort Valerie R; Lot 160 Aberdeen; Sept. 6.
$259,990 D R Horton Inc to Mercier Lynne Marie, Mercier Steven Warren; Lot 18 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 7.
$258,990 M I Homes Of Tampa LLC to Shogren William Lee, Simsek Jennifer, Simsek Jennifer Michele; Lot 69 Creekwood Townhomes; Sept. 7.
$255,000 Alonso Julian, Vivanco Maria A to Paxton Kym E, Paxton Philip A; Palm Court Villas Unit 9 A; Sept. 5.
$255,000 Bigham Revocable Trust, Erickson Meri E to Spillson Katherine Ann, Wynne John Joseph; Pt 19-34-17; Sept. 6.
$255,000 Richardson Andy J to Downes Earl Richard, Downes Natividad L; Lot 44 Del Tierra; Sept. 5.
$253,000 Forty Seven 3406 LLC to Kenrick Ann J, Kenrick Joseph P; Lot 65 Village West; Sept. 6.
$250,000 Yoeckel Walter R to All Trades Of Construction and Restoration Inc; Lot 128 Palmetto Skyway Replat; Sept. 6.
$245,000 Donnelly Sylvia M, Donnelly William F to Our Little Piece Of Paradise On Ami 1 LLC; King Of Hardts Lay Z Liv N Unit 12; Sept. 6.
$245,000 Greenpoint Land Group LLC to Pettee Michael R, Pettee Vickie D; Riverdale Revised; Sept. 13.
$245,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Baker Barry, Baker Nancy Joanne; Lot 78 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 6.
$245,000 Safe Ira Investments LLC to Clark Donald David, Clark Paula E; Lot 26 Peridia; Sept. 6.
$244,000 D R Horton Inc to Property Owner 3 LLC; Lot 104 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 7.
$241,808 Pgci Iv LLC to Delvillano Andrew, Scarpino Francesca; Lot 76 Silverleaf; Sept. 13.
$240,000 D R Horton Inc to Prieto Ashley, Prieto Jhors; Lot 464 Del Tierra; Sept. 7.
$240,000 D R Horton Inc to White Agnes B, White Francis C, White Robert F; Soleil Unit 102; Sept. 7.
$237,000 Duckworth Stephanie, Goelz Brian C, Goelz Stephanie to Dailey Deborah A; Lot 23 Regal Oaks; Sept. 7.
$235,000 Soderberg Randall J, Soderberg Raymar C to Kt3 LLC; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 104; Sept. 7.
$235,000 Thornton Michael G, Thornton Patricia A to Marshman Sarah; Lot 23 Cutrona; Sept. 13.
$233,900 Ross Kenneth F, Ross Suzan H to Price David R, Price Sandra L; King Of Hardts Lay Z Liv N Unit 1; Sept. 13.
$233,500 Highland Holdings Inc to Hall Janice C, Hall Richard A; Lot 45 Amber Glen; Sept. 13.
$231,614 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Agosto David Manuel, Oquendo Colon Milagros; Lot 108 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 13.
$230,000 Hsbc Bank Usa, Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2003 1 to Linda Lance LLC; Lot 143 Parkwood Lakes; Sept. 7.
$230,000 Ungarelli Anthony, Ungarelli Barbara to Spence George A, Spence Stefanie D; Lot 71 Beck Estates; Sept. 6.
$228,000 D R Horton Inc to Nguyen Kim Phuong T, Nguyen Kim Sa D; Lot 106 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 6.
$227,990 D R Horton Inc to Dembinski Adam, Urban Ewa J; Soleil Unit 103; Sept. 7.
$225,000 Delancey Kathy A, Reed Ricky P to Duff Matthew E; Lot 113 Sugar Mill Lakes; Sept. 13.
$225,000 Mackey Patrick W, Mackey Susan M to Celender Matthew L; Lot 8 Briarwood; Sept. 6.
$225,000 Mumper Debby J to Renyer Bethany, Renyer Timothy C; Lot 44 Copperstone; Sept. 7.
$224,900 Libbee Donna D, Libbee Thomas E to Linsley Ellen C, Linsley Thomas R; Section 10 Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6006; Sept. 6.
$222,900 Lila Elizabeth Pearson Living Trust, Pearson Brad A, Pearson Lila Elizabeth Living Trust, Pearson Warren B to Steiner Mary, Steiner William; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 59; Sept. 6.
$220,000 Figueroa Acosta Jesus, Figueroa Tara N to Debaylo Brittany C; Pt 8-34-18; Sept. 6.
$220,000 Mustaine Christopher Obrien, Mustaine Dan A, Mustaine J Zan to Schneider John; Lot 20 Catalina; Sept. 6.
$220,000 Teunissen Mark H, Tri at Living Trust to Pridokas Joshua J, Pridokas Meredith L; Lot H Menghini Tract; Sept. 6.
$219,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Conroy William R; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 122; Sept. 13.
$219,990 D R Horton Inc to Hadlock Chad; Lot 253 Willow Walk; Sept. 6.
$219,990 D R Horton Inc to Serra Danielle Marie; Soleil Unit 103; Sept. 7.
$219,500 Catherine L Woebkenberg Revocable Trust, Thomas N Woebkenberg Revocable Trust, Woebkenberg Catherine L, Woebkenberg Thomas M to Bendickson Christie E, Bendickson Donald R, C and D Bendickson Family Trust; Twelve Oaks Iii Of Tara Unit 1801; Sept. 6.
$216,990 Mattamy Sarastoa LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Prisco Aniello, Tabbita Anthony; Lot 20 Blk A Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 6.
$215,000 Burkett Aaron D, Burkett Karen A to Bruener Kyle B, Hess Jessica; Blk A Brunes; Sept. 5.
$210,000 Kivran LLC to Blackburn Bryson Dale, Ham Susan H, Ham Victoria E; Soleil Unit 103; Sept. 5.
$209,000 Gill Pressley Haley M to Morales Maria Correa, Negron Hector Morales; Lot 17 Copperstone; Sept. 7.
$200,000 Bowser Carol T, Bowser Trust to Christine E Hansen Trust, Hansen Christine E; Blk A Sunny Shores Trailer Community; Sept. 5.
$200,000 Docks Gary W, Docks Mary Kathryn to Auker Ann H, Auker Roger D; Lot 546 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 6.
$200,000 Williams Margaret Skinner, Williams Thomas G to Journeyman Examz Inc, Mcallen Holding Company LLC; Pt 25-35-17; Sept. 7.
$193,000 Gibson Debra J, Kemker Doris E, Pierantoni David Dayne to Gragg Martha J, Gragg Stephen; Lot 37 River Isles; Sept. 13.
$192,853 Cardel Homes U S Limited Partnership to Naim Bernard E, Naim Elie, Naim Family Revocable Trust, Naim Marcelle; Lot 180 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 6.
$189,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Perella Donald John; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 146; Sept. 13.
$187,500 Haywood Dorothy A to Zimmerman John M, Zimmerman John Michael, Zimmerman Margaret A, Zimmerman Margaret Anne; Blk 2 Trailer Estates; Sept. 5.
$185,000 Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Pr4 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank to Perry Ralph E; Lot 106 Oak Terrace; Sept. 6.
$185,000 Williamson Cynthia L, Williamson William C to Jmj LLC; Lot 23 Blk A Palma Sola Bay Estates; Sept. 6.
$180,000 Khan Sadaf Ahmad to Reist Axel, Reist Carolyn; Terraces Ii at River Strand Unit 1812; Sept. 6.
$180,000 Sorto Jenny to Mendoza Ada; Lot 18 Blk B Laney; Sept. 7.
$179,900 Jones Allen Jr to Castellon Jorge H, De Castellon Dina A Velasquez Romero; Lot 3 Shan Oaks; Sept. 13.
$175,000 Wilson Leslie to Jwc Sarasota Tpa LLC; Tradition at Palm Aire Unit 51 01; Sept. 7.
$174,000 Higgins Brian to Arnold Velvet A; Lot 14 Blk G Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 7.
$172,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Brooker Dennis B, Reid Kathleen Anne; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 135; Sept. 13.
$169,900 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Burgoin Mary Janeth Hernandez; Lot 4 Blk 13 Houghtons Addtition to New Memphis; Sept. 13.
$168,900 Anthony J Moore Revocable Trust, Kocinski Patricia A, Moore Anthony J Revocable Trust to Tidwell Allan, Tidwell Karen; Lot 1 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 6.
$168,500 Baden Mary Ina to Jandoli Robert J; Forty Three West Oaks Ii Unit 34; Sept. 13.
$165,000 Mckeithen Edward L, Mckeithen Patricia B to Proffer Alice J, Proffer Tommy C; Lot 183 Manatee Palms; Sept. 7.
$164,900 Dick K Hardin and Madeleine R Hardin Revocable Living Trust, Hardin Dick K, Hardin Madeleine R to Smith Judith B, Smith Michael W; Ten Downing Street Unit 508; Sept. 13.
$164,500 Joseph Faye, Latimore Faye to Vivas Daniel; Lot 24 Belle Chase; Sept. 13.
$163,500 Aylward Dale, Aylward Mabel to Hardrick Samuel Jr, Leathers Anthony Ii; Lot 46 Tamiami Park; Sept. 7.
$163,000 Martindale Janet E, Martindale Martin Lee to J and K Property Solutions LLC; Blk 5 Poinciana Park; Sept. 13.
$160,000 Devine Homes Restorations LLC to Muldoon Renate E; Lot 11 Blk 15 Fairview Park Addition; Sept. 13.
$160,000 Huff Sheri, Wachunas Laverne to Gallery Debra; Blk B Golfview Park; Sept. 6.
$160,000 Warren Cynthia L, Warren Thomas F to Safari One Asset Company LLC; Lot 11 Manatee Gardens; Sept. 5.
$159,500 Gaither Tiffany N, Norman Jeffrey Brian, Norman Tiffany Noelle to Callahan Steven; Summerfield Hollow Unit 104; Sept. 5.
$157,500 Reece Robert Ryan, Robert W Young Revocable Living Trust, Young Robert W to Pierce Beverly R; Palms Of Manasota Unit D 25 B; Sept. 7.
$151,000 Pendry Chad O to Maglathlin Louria K, Maglathlin Paul C; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7604; Sept. 6.
$150,600 Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Cwalt Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006 12Cb, Lapadula Patricia, Reinke Keith Gerald, Reinke Scott Richard to Sobr Frederick J; Blk B Spinney and Tanski 2014 Ca 004215; Sept. 13.
$150,000 Russell Elnora J, Russell Lyle W to Montag James W, Montag Patricia H; Mount Vernon Unit 9413; Sept. 13.
$148,000 Glass Carol Kay, Greves John H Revocable Living Trust, John H Greves Revocable Living Trust to Wilhoite Hal E, Wilhoite Mary Linda; Lot 106 River Isles; Sept. 6.
$145,000 Justice Gregory Allan, Justice Robin to Lehman Julie, Lehman Robert A; Pomello Park; Sept. 6.
$145,000 Nicholls Diana L, Nicholls Trust to Safer Diane M, Safer Raymond T; Timber Creek Condominiums Unit 803; Sept. 7.
$143,900 Walecka Debra Ann to Gallo Lixardie; Pt 29-34-18; Sept. 13.
$142,000 Buckley Annette A to Treworgy Colleen, Treworgy John Ernest, Treworgy Molly A; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 407; Sept. 13.
$140,000 Jn Property Acquisitions LLC to Shah Neena, Shah Prakash K; Lot 7 Blk A Braden River Lakes; Sept. 7.
$139,000 Taft Fredrick G to Hamilton Mueller Stacie A, Mueller Raymond J; Timber Creek Condominium No Two Unit 1522; Sept. 6.
$137,000 Kkc Land Investments LLC to Siracusa Jerry, Siracusa Melanie; Palma Sola Bay Homesteads; Sept. 6.
$135,000 Amos Donald L Sr to Beane Debora A, Beane Peter G, Peter G and Debora A Beane Revocable Trust Of1998; Holiday Cove Rv Resort Unit 65; Sept. 7.
$133,000 Villagesdr LLC to Forbes Lee; Village at Townpark Unit 104; Sept. 6.
$129,000 Harry K Tayama Irrevocable Family Trust, Tayama Harry K, Tayama Lucille T to Akersloot Cynthia P; Mirror Lake Unit 4115; Sept. 13.
$127,000 Bank Of America Na, Lasalle Bank Na, Thornburg Mortgage Securities Trust 2005 3 Mortgage Loan Pass Through Certiftcates Series 2005 3, Us Bank Na to Hutchison Eron L, Hutchison Ethan F, Hutchison Robbin C; Stone Harbour I Unit 113; Sept. 6.
$121,000 Gonzalez Cynthia to Gaxiola Renteria Erik J, Gaxiola Renteria Veronica, Renteria Erik J Gaxiola, Renteria Veronica Gaxiola; Lot 38 Blk 3 Palmetto Country Club Estates; Sept. 7.
$117,000 Dietz Dennis R, Dietz Shirley J to Murphy Daniel Alan; Palms Of Cortez Unit 11; Sept. 6.
$115,100 Hsbc Bank Usa, Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corporation Home Equity Asset Back Certificates Series 2007 1 to Marrero Rodolfo; 0; Sept. 7.
$111,166 Mckie Luke Chipper to Joyce Deborah A; Townhouses In The Cay Unit E 1; Sept. 7.
$109,600 Yarborough Arthur L to Pennymac Corp; Lot 16 Varns 2014 Ca 006079; Sept. 13.
$107,000 Amspaugh Gail E, Lloyd Emma J to Nguyen Hoa Thi, Nguyen Xuay; Lot 1 Blk B Southwood Village; Sept. 6.
$105,000 Cano Luz Mila to Figueroa Cristina, Figueroa Idalberto; Eucalyptus Heights; Sept. 5.
$100,000 Crawford Betty Jean, Mann Betty Jean Crawford to Williams Ronnie; Washington Park; Sept. 13.
$100,000 Fletcher Wayne to Phipps Brian; Lot 21 Blk I Ballentine Manor Estates; Sept. 13.
$94,000 Callaghan Daniel C, Callaghan Elizabeth C, Gainer Kathleen C, Gainer Tommy, Morgan Kathleen C to Baty Joanne, Baty Robert; Bayshore Village Unit 1201; Sept. 7.
$92,600 Bank Of America, Bear Sterns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2003 He1 Asset Baked Certificates Series 2003 He1, Lasalle Bank National Association, U S Bank National Association to Fiore Patrick L, Fiore Tonya K, Patrick L and Tonya K Fiore Trust; Lot 13 Blk 1 Windsor Park; Sept. 7.
$90,000 Brown Gwendolyn, Pasquarella Geraldine to Dubowik David A; Pt 35-34-17; Sept. 13.
$85,900 Schubert Harold L, Schubert Laura L to Quintin Kevin M; Westwinds Village Unit N 8; Sept. 6.
$80,000 Shahan Carol J, Shahan Carol J Joint Revocable Trust, Shahan Thomas R Joint Revocable Trust, Thomas R Shahan and Carol J Shahan Joint Revocable Trust to Barnsfather Esther, Barnsfather Winfred A; Chateau Village Unit 50; Sept. 6.
$78,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Morgan Enterprises Inc; Blk 24 Adams Annex; Sept. 7.
$77,500 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Reno Karen M, Reno Steven C; Lot 428 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 5.
$75,000 Kelker Patricia J to Schroeder Annette M; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 12; Sept. 6.
$74,000 Baty Joanne M, Baty Robert D Jr to Sheldone Judith Ann, Sheldone Randolph James; Bayshore Village Unit 1004; Sept. 6.
$72,500 Dietrich D Michael, Margaret E Dietrich Estate Plan Trust to Wiegand Diane M; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 195; Sept. 13.
$70,000 Castro Miguel A, Castro Zoila M to Salazar Carlos; Park Acres Estates Unit 79; Sept. 13.
$70,000 Hidden Oak Ranch Inc to Trs Ranch LLC; Pt 25-35-20; Sept. 7.
$65,000 Geoffrion Richard P, Herzing Harold A to Hill Bonnie Jo; Parkway Villas Unit 29; Sept. 13.
$64,900 Atlas One Holdings LLC to Home2Home LLC; Lot 37 Orange Estates; Sept. 7.
$62,500 Duff Shirley to Henry L Rossi Trust, Rossi Henry L; Desoto Square Villas Unit 6 C; Sept. 13.
$57,000 Simon Anna to Leblanc Mona M, Leblanc Paul G; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Unit M 24; Sept. 5.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 27 Amber Glen; Sept. 6.
$53,000 Arnold F Worthing and Linda A Worthing Revocable Living Trust, Worthing Arnold F Revocable Living Trust, Worthing Jeffrey S, Worthing Linda A Revocable Living Trust, Worthing Peter S to Simmons Michelle; Park Acres Estates Unit 67; Sept. 5.
$50,000 Tropic Isles Co Op Inc to Gorton Christine Ann, Gorton James Jay; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 503; Sept. 13.
$49,000 Mahr Andreas, Mahr Gabriele, Mahr Hans Jergen to Timpone Deborah A, Timpone Nicholas S; Burgundy Unit 284; Sept. 5.
$40,000 V Raymond Hullinger Family Limited Partnership to Manatee County; Pt 33-34-21; Sept. 13.
$38,000 Florey Tina Marie, Matthews Cheryle Anne, Mclaughlin Mary A, Mcmillen Brenda Mae to Peterson Cindy, Peterson Randall; Chateau Village Unit 145; Sept. 6.
$38,000 Peratt Virginia L to Ledford Rita Jean; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2708 16 Scw; Sept. 6.
$36,500 Newman Rita A to Rescigno Gary M; Westwinds Village Unit A 41; Sept. 13.
$35,500 Ricciardi Dino M, Ricciardi Lujean G to Sherlock Belinda, Sherlock Paul J; Lot 12 Blk 25 Trailer Estates; Sept. 5.
$12,000 Rizzo James R to Esp LLC; Lot 46 Pic Town Tropical Mobile Homes Estates; Sept. 13.
$1,995 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Hallel Simone C; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 210; Sept. 5.
$1,750 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Pietro Janice Z; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; Sept. 7.
$1,500 Hadley E Blake, Hadley Jody A to Delisi Kathleen C, Zink Brett K, Zink Linda K; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 109; Sept. 5.
$100 Brown Timothy D, Tiley Terri Lyn to Brown Linda L; Lot 32 Blk B Fairfield Acres; Sept. 13.
$10 7490 Eleanor Circle LLC to Real Estate Services Group Inc; Pinehurst Village Unit 79; Sept. 6.
$10 Amspaugh Douglas D, Fox Tina M, Fullington Sandra Jean to Nguyen Hoa Thi, Nguyen Xuay; Lot 1 Blk B Southwood Village; Sept. 5.
$10 Bank Of America to Kollath James R, Kollath Virginia A; Valencia Gardens Unit 115; Sept. 13.
$10 Beach Bazaar Of Sarasota Inc to Parking Company; Lot 3 Blk 13 Ballentine Manor Bay Heights; Sept. 5.
$10 Bigham Abra A, Bigham Buskin Abra A to Spillson Katherine Ann, Wynne John Joseph; Pt 19-34-17; Sept. 6.
$10 Bigham John C Iii to Spillson Katherine Ann, Wynne John Joseph; Pt 19-34-17; Sept. 6.
$10 Boland Cheryl Ann, Boland John Joseph to Boland Cheryl Ann, Boland Family Trust, Boland John Joseph; Lot 13 Blk F Villages Of Lakeside South; Sept. 6.
$10 Boles Eleanore P, Praiss Pamela A to Philbrick Alecia E, Praiss Pamela A; Westwinds Village Unit I 9; Sept. 5.
$10 Brown Edward D, Brown Edward Douglas, Brown Victoria to Brown Edward Douglas, Edward Douglas Brown Living Trust; Lot 248 River Wilderness; Sept. 13.
$10 Buesching Janne K to Buesching Janne, Janne Buesching Revocable Grantor Trust; Lot 123 Pic Town; Sept. 13.
$10 Butera Robert D to Butera Robert D, Robert D Butera Revocable Trust; Blk 3 Pal Ell Park; Sept. 7.
$10 Butera Robert D to Butera Robert D, Robert D Butera Revocable Trust; Blk 4 Orange Park; Sept. 7.
$10 Butera Robert D to Butera Robert D, Robert D Butera Revocable Trust; Pt 26-35-17; Sept. 7.
$10 Calderone Lori Stewart, Joan C Stewart Kauffman Trust, Stewart Kauffman Joan C Trust to Calderone Lori Stewart, Calderone Val R; Lot 13 Blk A Spanish Park 1St Addition; Sept. 6.
$10 Chappie D Joseph Jr, Chappie Delbert J Jr to Chappie D Joseph Jr, Chappie Delbert J Jr, Chappie John R, Chappie John Richard; Lot 8 Blk C Meadowcroft First Addition; Sept. 7.
$10 Christian Carolyn J to Christian Carolyn J, Nye Carolyn Jane; 0; Sept. 6.
$10 Clear Six Inc to Baxter 1 LLC; Or2604 Pg4089; Sept. 6.
$10 Clift Robert E, Clift Rosella M to Clift Revocable Trust, Clift Robert E, Clift Rosella M; Lot 77 Wisteria Park; Sept. 6.
$10 D R Horton Inc to Risser Farrah Lyn, Risser Michael; Lot 4 Old Tampa Estates; Sept. 7.
$10 Dale Edgar D, Haight Karen A to Dale Edgar D, Haight Karen A; Or2591 Pg7042; Sept. 7.
$10 De Haan Dale S, De Haan Ruth E, Dehaan Dale S, Dehaan Ruth E to De Haan Dale S, De Haan Family Revocable Trust, Dehaan Ruth E; Westbay Cove Ii Unit 242; Sept. 6.
$10 De Haan Dale S, De Haan Ruth E, Dehaan Dale S, Dehaan Ruth E to De Haan Dale S, De Haan Family Revocable Trust, De Haan Ruth E; Waters Edge Unit 106 S; Sept. 6.
$10 De Sario Mario, Desario Mario P to Desario Mario P, Mario P Desario Revocable Trust; Lot 3 Blk 4 Seminole Park; Sept. 6.
$10 Delores R Pierce 2007 Qualified Personal Residence Trust I, Pierce Delores R, Pierce Harvey R to Jacobsen Susan E Pierce, Pierce Jeffrey R, Pierce Julie L, Pierce Steven J; Longboat Sandpipers Unit 201; Sept. 13.
$10 Desario Mario P to Desario Joshua R, Desario Mario P, Mario P Desario Revocable Trust; Pt 30-34-17; Sept. 6.
$10 Ditrapano Martha V, Ditrapano Rudolph L to Ditrapano Martha, Longboat Key Revocable Trust; Tides Of Longboat Unit 202; Sept. 6.
$10 Doepker Mary C, Doepker Thomas R to Doepker Family Trust, Doepker Mary C, Doepker Thomas R; Grand Oak at Tara Unit 1 201; Sept. 13.
$10 Eitman Kyle Richard, Eitman Tara Anne to Eitman Tara Anne; Lot 167 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 13.
$10 Erdenberger Georgia C to Spillson Katherine Ann, Wynne John Joseph; Pt 19-34-17; Sept. 6.
$10 Evans Robert C to Deck Char Evans, Deck Lawrence Alan; Citrus Grove Estates Unit Pm 36; Sept. 13.
$10 Galbally Anne V to Lamura Mary Elizabeth, Lamura Robert R; Sunbow Bay Unit 211; Sept. 6.
$10 Galbally Anne V, Lamura Mary Elizabeth, Nicholas Veronica M to Lamura Mary Elizabeth, Lamura Robert R; Sunbow Bay Unit 211; Sept. 6.
$10 Garshelis Barbara A, Garshelis Carl H Jr to Garshelis Barbara A, Garshelis Carl H Jr, Johns Kristina M, Knoll Robyn N; Lot 9 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 13.
$10 Gonzalez Joanne to Gonzalez Joanne, Ravella Yvette M; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A6; Sept. 6.
$10 Good Joan F, Good Richard C, Joan F Good Revocable Trust to Good Joan F, Good Richard C; Lot 3 Cimarron; Sept. 13.
$10 Gorman Arthur R to Arthur R Gorman Trust, Elliott Robert M, Gorman Arthur R; Lot 16 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Sept. 5.
$10 Grose Gregory C to Grose Gregory C, Grose Stephanie, Vanderslik Melissa; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 415 B; Sept. 6.
$10 Gulf Stream Resort Ltd to Gulf Stream Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 01; Sept. 5.
$10 Harvey R Pierce 2007 Qualified Personal Residence Trust I, Pierce Delores R, Pierce Harvey R to Jacobsen Susan E Pierce, Pierce Jeffrey R, Pierce Steven J, Pierce Steven J; Longboat Sandpipers Unit 201; Sept. 13.
$10 Hatfield Jessica N to Pendry Chad O; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7604; Sept. 6.
$10 Hattie Kathleen P, Mccarren Brian M, Mccarren Kathleen P to Mccarren Brian M, Mccarren Kathleen P; Lot 1 Blk B Meadowgreen; Sept. 6.
$10 Hoersting Ruth B to Hoersting Michael J, Hoersting Ruth B, Ruth B Hoersting Trust; Lot 4 H W Woods; Sept. 13.
$10 Hook Renal B, Renal B Hook Revocable Trust to Waiters Katherine E H; Lot 1 Catalina; Sept. 13.
$10 Jalbert Susan to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 209; Sept. 6.
$10 Joanne M Ryan Amended and Restated Revocable Living Trust, Ryan Joanne M to Ryan Joanne M; Lot 104 Garden Lakes Estates; Sept. 6.
$10 John Gordon Wohlforth and Karen A Wohlforth Revocable Trust, Wohlforth John Gordon Jr, Wohlforth Karen A to Nettech Services LLC; Lot 3230 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 5.
$10 Johnson Edward C, Johnson Leigh G to Johnson Edward C, Johnson Leigh G, Wheeler Barbara Lauren; Bayshore Windmill Village Unit T 24; Sept. 6.
$10 Joya Myriam Gonzalez to Sanchez Luis Daniel; Ironwood Fifteen Unit 501; Sept. 13.
$10 Kearns Margaret H, Kearns Walter J to Kearns Margaret, Kearns Trust, Kearns Walter J; Stone Harbour Ii Unit 515; Sept. 13.
$10 Kearns Margaret, Kearns Walter J to Kearns Margaret, Kearns Trust, Kearns Walter J; Lot 66 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 13.
$10 Knisely Mary Ann L, Knisely Maryann to Knisely Mary Ann L, Mary Ann L Knisely Revocable Trust; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit G 6; Sept. 13.
$10 Knode Barbara H to Barbara Hazzard Knode Revocable Living Trust, Knode Barbara Hazzard; Lot 1 Key Royale; Sept. 6.
$10 Li Hui to Yin Chunhua; El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 103; Sept. 6.
$10 Lila Elizabeth Pearson Livng Trust, Pearson Brad A, Pearson Lila Elizabeth Living Trust to Lila Elizabeth Pearson Living Trust, Pearson Brad A, Pearson Chase, Pearson Lila Elizabeth Living Trust, Pearson Mackenzie, Pearson Warren B; Or2648 Pg0092; Sept. 6.
$10 Linda S Marczewski Trust, Marczewski George B, Marczewski Linda S to Marczewski George B, Marczewski Linda S, Marczewski Trust; Ironwood Sixth Unit 102 G; Sept. 13.
$10 Lyerly James S, Lyerly Ruth L to Lyerly Ruth L, Peurifoy Beau Bernard; Blk 4 Shell Beach Addition; Sept. 6.
$10 Lyerly James S, Lyerly Ruth L, Peurifoy Beau Bernard to Lyerly James S, Lyerly Ruth L; Pt 27-34-17; Sept. 6.
$10 Mallette Laura J, Mallette Michael J to Mallette Laura J, Mallette Michael J, Mallette Trust; Lot 222 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 13.
$10 Mandjack Michael P, Mandjack Patricia L to Mandjack Family Prtoection Trust; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 666; Sept. 13.
$10 Marshall Andrew T, Marshall Rachel to Marshall Andrew T, Marshall Rachel; Lot 728 Central Park; Sept. 13.
$10 Match Jeraldine T to Match Joel W; Lot 99 Peridia; Sept. 5.
$10 Mckane Richard G Jr to Mckane Richard G Jr, Ryan Lynn M; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1232; Sept. 6.
$10 Merwin Kimberley to Britt Jody D, Britt Melanie R, Merwin Kimberley; Lot 473 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 13.
$10 Meyer Deborah to Proctor Jennifer Ryan; Raintree Unit 520; Sept. 13.
$10 Meyers Cary Seth, Meyers Indranie Jenny to Meyers Cary Seth, Meyers Indranie Jenny, Meyers Trust; Lot 2 Blk A Central Park; Sept. 13.
$10 Moccasin Wallow LLC to Flm Inc; 0; Sept. 7.
$10 Moeller Jr, Moeller Reba, Moeller Rebecca L, Moeller Richard, Moeller Richard F to Moeller Rebecca L, Moeller Richard F Jr; Pt 24-34-16; Sept. 13.
$10 Moore Ann M, Moore Ann Margaret, Moore Douglas Wayne to Douglas Wayne Moore and Ann Margaret Moore Revocable Living Trust, Moore Ann Margaret, Moore Douglas Wayne; Summerfield Hollow Unit 102; Sept. 6.
$10 Pearson Chase to Steiner Mary, Steiner William; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 59; Sept. 6.
$10 Pearson Mackenzie to Steiner Mary, Steiner William; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 59; Sept. 6.
$10 Pritt George W to Pritt Helen W, Ross Martha Ann, Turturro Donna E; Mount Vernon Unit 4714; Sept. 6.
$10 Real Estate Services Group Inc to Payne D Mark, Payne Tammy; Pinehurst Village Unit 79; Sept. 6.
$10 Reuther Catherine M, Woebkenberg Catherine L, Woebkenberg Thomas M to Bendickson Christie E, Bendickson Donald R, C and D Bendickson Family Trust; Twelve Oaks Iii Of Tara Unit 1801; Sept. 6.
$10 Romero Jessica, Romero Rafael to Romero Jessica L, Romero Rafael E, Romero Trust; Pomello Park; Sept. 5.
$10 Ruppal Sharon L to Ruppal Denise M, Ruppal Sharon L; 0; Sept. 6.
$10 Sanchez Luis Daniel to Komishane Maria Del Pilar; Bayshore Village Unit 1922; Sept. 13.
$10 Smith Loretta S to Deck Char Evans, Deck Lawrence Alan; Citrus Grove Estates Unit Pm 7; Sept. 13.
$10 Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc to Chamlee Doris; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 105; Sept. 6.
$10 Solomon Robert D, Solomon Sharon C to Solomon Robert D, Solomon Sharon C; Lot 144 Coral Shores; Sept. 6.
$10 Starkovs Constance, Starkovs Richard to Starkovs Constance; Lot 186 Central Park; Sept. 6.
$10 Stewart Horace Donald, Stewart Velda Renae to Stewart H Donald, Stewart Trust, Stewart Velda R; Lot 14 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 6.
$10 Tice Darlette, Tice Randy to Randy Allen Tice and Darlette June Tice Joint Trust, Tice Darlette June, Tice Randy Allen; Lot 18 Blk E Bay Lake Estates; Sept. 6.
$10 Tmst Home Loans Inc to Bank Of America Na, Lasalle Bank Na, Thornburg Mortgage Securities Trust 2005 3, Us Bank Na; Stone Harbour I Unit 113; Sept. 6.
$10 Truitt Geraldine B to Pauley William D Ii, Truitt Geraldine B; Lot 133 Fosters Creek; Sept. 7.
$10 Vacation Property Management Inc to Gulf Stream Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 5; Sept. 5.
$10 Wiedeman Bonnie J, Wiedeman William B to 4618 E 37Th Street Trust, Mexico LLC, Monteith Properties LLC; Lot 2 Perkins; Sept. 7.
$10 Wilson Donald E, Wilson Janet L to Janet L Wilson Trust, Wilson Janet L; Lot 2 Blk C Heritage; Sept. 6.
$10 Zapson Marsha to Marsha Zapson Trust, Zapson Marsha; Moorings at Edgewater Iv Unit 101; Sept. 13.
$1 Bolton Gregory R to Bolton Gregory R, Moore Vance Lee; Morningside; Sept. 6.
$1 Uhen Margaret R, Uhen Thomas R to Thomas and Margaret Uhen Revocable Living Trust, Uhen Margaret R, Uhen Thomas R; Lot 74 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 6.
$0 1031 Exchanges Incorporated to Patterson Gilbert W, Patterson Joan Carol; Marina Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 396 201; Sept. 6.
$0 Abaray Blaine Jr to Gallo Lixardie; Pt 29-34-18; Sept. 13.
$0 Abaray Donna Lee to Gallo Lixardie; Pt 29-34-18; Sept. 13.
$0 Abaray Jocelyn to Gallo Lixardie; Pt 29-34-18; Sept. 13.
$0 Bergeron Florrie, Bergeron Florrie R, Bergeron Louis E to Bergeron Florrie R, Florrie R Bergeron Revocable Trust; Lot 155 Del Webb; Sept. 6.
$0 Mckie Denice A to Joyce Deborah A; Townhouses In The Cay Unit E 1; Sept. 7.
$0 Mckie Donnan A Iii to Joyce Deborah A; Townhouses In The Cay Unit E 1; Sept. 7.
$0 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Maestre Mallory R; Lot 67 Serenity Creek; Sept. 13.
$0 Padgett Joann, Padgett John J Jr to Padgett Joann; Lot 39 Creekwood; Sept. 6.
$0 Smr Northwest Land LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Or2680 Pg2930; Sept. 6.
$0 Taylor Eloise J to Koyl Vicki D, Taylor Daniel M, Taylor Donald M, Woodward Kristi L; Lot 10 Village West; Sept. 6.
Comments