Names and faces: Sept. 25, 2017

Patrick Duggan was named an associate attorney at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, a full-service business law firm. With more than 13 years of experience, Duggan practices employment law, counseling and litigating on behalf of management in state and federal court. He represents employers in pre-litigation matters before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Department of Labor and the Florida Commission on Human Relations. Before joining Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, Duggan served as senior assistant general counsel for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Florida and his law degree from Stetson University.
Theresa Fieberts, a reverend and real estate agent at RoseBay International, Inc., earned her Masters of Consciousness Studies Degree and accomplished licensure as a minister with the Centers for Spiritual Living. RoseBay is a residential and commercial real estate and property management company serving the Bradenton-Sarasota area for more than 20 years.
Matt Fenske was appointed a commercial real estate broker at SVN Commercial Advisory Group in downtown Sarasota. A graduate of Florida State University, Fenske previously worked as a purchasing analyst for a construction company that specialized in single and multi-family homes.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments