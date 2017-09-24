Several resources available to those affected by Hurricane Irma

It’s been two weeks and our region is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma.
I am thankful that all of my CareerSource Suncoast team members came out of it relatively unscathed, but I do know that many businesses and individuals are still feeling the impact.
I’ve received a flurry of emails with helpful resources and can see how overwhelming it might be for someone to sift through.
Here’s a list of several resources available to business and individuals to get back up and running at full capacity as soon as possible.
Business resources
Economic injury disaster loans: These are low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters. More: sba.gov/disaster-assistance
Florida small business emergency bridge loan program: This bridge loan supports businesses impacted by Irma to bridge the gap between the time a catastrophic event hits and when a business has secured longer term recovery resources, such as payments on insurance claims. More: floridadisasterloan.org
Hurricane Irma recovery jobs portal: This addresses the mutual needs of Florida businesses, organizations and job seekers who have been negatively affected by Irma by highlighting statewide job openings supporting the recovery efforts. More: Irma.employflorida.com
Individual resources
Disaster unemployment assistance: Workers can apply if they were not able to work or perform services because of the damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of the disaster. More: floridajobs.org
Disaster dislocated worker program: CareerSource Suncoast was provided a $125,000 national dislocated worker grant, which will provide temporary employment to workers who are temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the hurricane. More: Call CareerSource Suncoast at (941) 358-4080, ext 3112.
Army Corps of Engineers blue roof program: This provides temporary covering of a blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to your property until permanent repairs can be made. More: saj.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof
Disaster assistance: Enter your address to view a list of assistance based on your answers to a short questionnaire. More: disasterassistance.gov
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
Comments