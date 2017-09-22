Richards Plumbing Repair used tried and true values to grow

Treating people fairly and dealing with customers honestly, quality work and working hard are all factors Richard Krause cites in explaining his company’s success.
And, he might add, a sense of fun doesn’t hurt either.
Richards Plumbing Repair, Inc., located at 4608 26th St. W., was founded by his father, Richard Sr., in 1980, and for years was a two-man operation – Krause and his father.
When Richard Sr. died in 2006 at age 80, Richard Jr. found himself at a crossroads with where to take the company.
He decided to double down.
“All I did is hustle. If someone needed something, I was there knocking on the door. The customer is always right,” said Krause, 46. “Nothing is handed to you. There is opportunity and you have to go after it.”
Krause’s approach worked. Richards Plumbing Repair, Inc. grew during the Great Recession, emerging with a staff of 10.
We have a lot going for us, I believe, in Manatee County. We have great people and a great work force. We are very busy.
Richard Krause, owner of Richards Plumbing Repair
“You roll up your sleeves and go at it,” Krause said.
Krause starts each work day in the appropriately named “war room” with his staff seated around a table, surrounded by images of World War II planes and ships.
It’s an homage to his father’s military service, but it’s also a way to have some fun. A sign inside the room points to the latrine, headquarters and mess hall.
“Our main focus is service, repairs and working with remodelers,” Krause said.
Services include repair and service of faucets and fixtures, sewer and drain systems, water heaters, re-pipes, back flows, custom kitchen and bathroom remodeling. The company does work for residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers.
His earnest approach is working, with the company having grown to 19 employees. It also was a finalist in the 2017 Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year awards in the category for those with more than $1 million in annual revenue.
“We have a lot going for us, I believe, in Manatee County. We have great people and a great work force. We are very busy,” the 1989 graduate of Manatee High School said.
Ben Durrance has been with the company three years and runs the warehouse.
“I have never had a boss like Richard. He is kind, understanding and easy to work for. It’s like a big family here,” Durrance said.
Richards is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday but is available 24 hours a day for emergencies.
For more information, call 941-748-2275 or visit richardsplumbingrepair.com.
