South Florida wants to be Amazon.com’s second headquarters

South Florida hopes to persuade Seattle-based Amazon that it is the perfect location for the online shipping giant’s second North American headquarters, an eight-million-square-foot, 50,000-employee campus.
Economic development leaders say landing the $5 billion development would be transformational for South Florida, creating an “international technology hub” with all the ancillary businesses that would follow the company to the region. They have decided a team effort is needed to beat out the heavy competition from across the country and Canada, so the Beacon Council Miami-Dade, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance in Broward and the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County are putting together a joint proposal, the Sun Sentinel reported.
“As a policy, the Miami-Dade Beacon Council does not comment on projects that it may or may not be working on. Given the public nature of the Amazon RFP, we are working closely with our County leadership to submit a proposal demonstrating Miami’s unique strengths, infrastructure, and talent resources. The nature of this project requires that we consider region wide (MSA) assets, business leadership and commitment to present the most favorable proposal. This includes working with our regional peer organizations to accomplish this objective,” said Michael Finney, president and CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council, in a statement.
