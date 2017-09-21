Death Wish Coffee can be a little too true to the name. That’s why it’s recalled

Before South Florida’s café cubano consumers sneer at Death Wish Coffee’s claim of making “The World’s Strongest Coffee,” consider this: the process used to make Death Wish Coffee’s Nitro Cold Brew can lead to the drink being a truly deadly hit of caffeine.
That much accuracy in appellation led to Tuesday’s recall of Nitro Cold Brew in its 11-ounce cans.
The FDA recall notice explains “the current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin botulin...” From botulin comes botulism, a kind of food poisoning that can kill. Or, it can send your head spinning, mess with your vision, breathing, swallowing, speaking and cause constipation.
Whether purchased online or in a brick-and-mortar store, Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew can be returned to the sellers for a full refund. Customers can call 1-844-303-2290 or e-mail recall@deathwishcoffee.com for more information.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments