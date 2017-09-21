Family Partnership Center helps develop better parenting skills

From the time a new baby comes home for the first time, parents often wish there was a how-to manual on how to manage all the challenges.
For some at-risk families below the poverty line, the challenge can lead to neglect – or worse.
That’s where The Family Partnership Center can help.
The center, located at 602 Third St. E., provides parenting education and support to help strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect. It assists at-risk families in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
“ ‘Parenting matters’ is our tagline,” said Bridget Harry, marketing director for Family Partnership Center, a finalist in the 2017 Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year awards in the category for non-profit organizations.
“Family is so important to me, and I had great parents. I was lucky. But 60 percent of our parents fall below the poverty line. We know what kind of stresses that can bring to a family,” Harry said.
Most of the 700 to 1,000 families served by Family Partnership Center come voluntarily. They hear about the center by word of mouth, through the school system and other service providers.
Katrina Bellemare, executive director of the center, and her staff have great respect for the parents who come seeking help.
“For people to be so honest and say I need help, I want to be the best parent possible,” she said.
Family Partnership Center is affiliated with the National Exchange Club, which chose child abuse prevention as its national project in 1979. There are three exchange clubs in the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
The local center opened 23 years ago and served three families during its first year.
The focus on parenting classes has grown substantially since then, to include groups, workshop programs, support for parents in substance abuse recovery and support for adoptive families.
“I have been here since 2008, when we were serving about 500 families a year. I have always had a heart for families and children,” Bellemare said.
“The appeal of what we do is prevention. We aspire to do good,” Bellemare said.
Aspire they do, as noted by their recognition during the Manatee Chamber’s annual awards luncheon.
“We (were) shocked to be a finalist. That in a way speaks to the quality of work that we do,” Bellemare said.
For more information about Family Partnership Center, visit familypartnership.org or call 941-756-3007.
