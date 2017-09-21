Looking for work? Central Library to host hiring fair on Monday

From health care to hospitality, more than 40 employers are agencies are expected to attend Monday’s hiring fair at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton.
Representatives from multiple industries – including construction, education, finance, government and retail – have registered to take part in the annual job fair hosted by Manatee County Public Library System.
According to a news release, the following employers and agencies are scheduled to attend:
- Ad-Vance Talent Solutions
- Adecco Staffing
- American Red Cross
- Beall’s
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County
- CareerSource Suncoast
- Centerstone
- Chico’s
- City of Bradenton
- Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Express Employment Professionals
- Fifth Third Bank
- Florida Department of Children & Families
- Flowers Baking
- G4S (global security)
- Goodwill Job Connection
- Hampton Inn & Suites-Downtown Bradenton
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Kelly Services
- Liberty Group
- MCR Health Services
- Mr. Sparky
- Macy’s
- Manatee County Government
- Manatee Sheriff’s Office
- Manatee County Veteran’s Services
- Manatee Technical College
- PeopleReady
- Publix
- ResCare
- Salvation Army
- Select Staffing
- Spectrum
- State College of Florida
- TJ Maxx
- Tidewell Hospice
- Tutor Doctor
- Walgreen’s
- Waste Pro
- Whole Child Manatee
The job fair runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Central Library, which is located at 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W.
Those interested in a 30-minute resume consultation before the hiring fair can call to Central Library’s information services team at 941-748-5555, ext. 6311, to set up an appointment.
On Oct. 5, Manatee County will host a hiring fair as it looks to fill more than 100 vacancies in the government. That event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, which is located at 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
According to Manatee County Government, jobs that need filling include:
- Bus operators and transit attendants
- Administrative support
- Industrial controls technicians
- School crossing guards
- Law enforcement deputies
- Inspections officers
- Project management and project engineers
- Accounting and finance
- 911 emergency dispatchers
- Utility workers
- Convention center staff
- Counter associates at the Tax Collector’s Office
- Transportation planners
- Operations and maintenance workers
More information on the hiring expo can be found by emailing Joe Spain at joe.spain@mymanatee.org or calling at 941-748-4501, ext. 3859.
