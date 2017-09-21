Business

Looking for work? Central Library to host hiring fair on Monday

By Mike Garbett

September 21, 2017 11:42 AM

From health care to hospitality, more than 40 employers are agencies are expected to attend Monday’s hiring fair at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton.

Representatives from multiple industries – including construction, education, finance, government and retail – have registered to take part in the annual job fair hosted by Manatee County Public Library System.

According to a news release, the following employers and agencies are scheduled to attend:

  • Ad-Vance Talent Solutions
  • Adecco Staffing
  • American Red Cross
  • Beall’s
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County
  • CareerSource Suncoast
  • Centerstone
  • Chico’s
  • City of Bradenton
  • Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Florida Department of Children & Families
  • Flowers Baking
  • G4S (global security)
  • Goodwill Job Connection
  • Hampton Inn & Suites-Downtown Bradenton
  • Home Instead Senior Care
  • Kelly Services
  • Liberty Group
  • MCR Health Services
  • Mr. Sparky
  • Macy’s
  • Manatee County Government
  • Manatee Sheriff’s Office
  • Manatee County Veteran’s Services
  • Manatee Technical College
  • PeopleReady
  • Publix
  • ResCare
  • Salvation Army
  • Select Staffing
  • Spectrum
  • State College of Florida
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tidewell Hospice
  • Tutor Doctor
  • Walgreen’s
  • Waste Pro
  • Whole Child Manatee

The job fair runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Central Library, which is located at 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W.

Those interested in a 30-minute resume consultation before the hiring fair can call to Central Library’s information services team at 941-748-5555, ext. 6311, to set up an appointment.

On Oct. 5, Manatee County will host a hiring fair as it looks to fill more than 100 vacancies in the government. That event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, which is located at 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

According to Manatee County Government, jobs that need filling include:

  • Bus operators and transit attendants
  • Administrative support
  • Industrial controls technicians
  • School crossing guards
  • Law enforcement deputies
  • Inspections officers
  • Project management and project engineers
  • Accounting and finance
  • 911 emergency dispatchers
  • Utility workers
  • Convention center staff
  • Counter associates at the Tax Collector’s Office
  • Transportation planners
  • Operations and maintenance workers

More information on the hiring expo can be found by emailing Joe Spain at joe.spain@mymanatee.org or calling at 941-748-4501, ext. 3859.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

