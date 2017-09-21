Business

Amazon reviewing its site after bomb-making materials report

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 8:51 AM

NEW YORK

Amazon says it is reviewing its website after a British TV report said that the online retailer recommended purchasing ingredients together that could make a bomb.

Channel 4 News in London said that when it tried to buy certain chemicals on Amazon, the website's "frequently bought together" section suggested products that could help build a bomb.

Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, says it only sells products that comply with U.K. laws. The company also says that it will continue to work closely with police and law enforcement agencies if needed to assist their investigations.

