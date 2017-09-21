FPL spent $3 billion preparing for a storm. So why did Irma knock out the lights?

Miami Shores residents Erin McNaughton and Harald Oechsner, lost their power on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017. They feel forgotten by FPL but are still trying to keep their humor. The couple put a skeleton in a lawn chair and placed it on their lawn along NE 12th Ave and NE 97th St, with a sign next to it saying, "waiting for power." As of Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2017, the wait was still on. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com