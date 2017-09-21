Business

Post University dismisses 5 employees amid theft probe

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:35 AM

WATERBURY, Conn.

A private for-profit college in Connecticut has dismissed five employees as police investigate the suspected theft of $47,000 believed to have been paid out in bogus tuition reimbursement checks.

Post University in Waterbury said Wednesday that it discovered irregular activity in February and immediately launched an internal review before contacting police.

Waterbury police tell WVIT-TV that one employee cut checks to the others indicating the money was reimbursement for tuition. The other employees were not owed reimbursement, police say, and some were not even students.

Police say the five suspects face charges of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

