Warm weather stretch means quick harvest needed for fruit

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:31 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

A stretch of warm weather is helping fruit in upstate New York to ripen faster than harvesters can keep up.

Apple orchards in the greater Buffalo area are having their apples ripen early due to the warm days and lack of rain. WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2fbtBEK ) this is difficult for farms that rely on people coming to pick their own apples.

Robert Blackman, owner of Blackman Homestead Farm, says the priority is to try and get people out to pick apples before they fall of their trees.

The warm weather is also helping the pumpkin harvest in upstate New York.

