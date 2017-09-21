Accenture bringing 800 new jobs to Atlanta

Accenture, a professional services company, is adding 800 high-tech jobs in Atlanta.
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Gov. Nathan Deal made the announcement Wednesday, along with officials from Accenture.
WXIA-TV reports the company plans to open an Innovation Hub that will expand its presence in Midtown's Technology Square. The company is recruiting candidates with skills for its strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations divisions.
Deal says Accenture has a longstanding commitment to advancing Atlanta's technology ecosystem and has secured Georgia's status as the Silicon Valley of the South. Accenture currently employs more than 2,800 people in Atlanta.
The new hub will include a Liquid Studio that quickly turns concepts into prototypes through rapid software application development and a design studio that brings methodologies to service design and digital product creation.
