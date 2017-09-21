Business

Tennessee approves merger of hospital systems

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 4:08 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee Department of Health has approved a proposed merger between two hospital systems.

News outlets report that the department announced Tuesday that Commissioner John Dreyzehner approved Kingsport-based Wellmont Health System and Johnson City-based Mountain States Health Alliance's application for a Certificate of Public Advantage to oversee the merger.

The Federal Trade Commission opposes the merger, saying its benefits don't outweigh harm to consumers. The TDH says it worked with the health care systems and state attorney general's office to outline benchmarks linked to improving key health outcomes in northeast Tennessee.

The systems await approval from Virginia, to regulate the southwest Virginia portion of the merger.

The systems have 90 days to complete the merger, which would create Ballad Health, led by Mountain States CEO Alan Levine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Publix to donate $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief

Publix to donate $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief 1:01

Publix to donate $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief
3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

View More Video