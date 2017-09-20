SEC reveals 2016 hack that breached its filing system

FILE- In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Securities and Exchange Commission SEC) Chairman nominee Jay Clayton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. The SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016. In a statement posted Wednesday, Sept. 20, evening on the SEC’s website, Clayton says a review of the agency’s cybersecurity risk profile determined that the previously detected “incident” was caused by “a software vulnerability” in its EDGAR filing system.