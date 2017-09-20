Nevada quake lab tests new bridge design after Mexico quake

Researchers and invited dignitaries watch gathered at the University of Nevada, Reno's new Earthquake Engineering Laboratory in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, before a series of tests on new bridge designs intended to better withstand violent temblors. Scientists say the 100-ton, 70-foot-long concrete bridge subjected to violent motions on a giant ''shake table'' held up better than expected using new innovations to connect prefabricated pieces with ultra-high performance concrete and could prove pivotal in earthquake-prone places like Mexico and the western U.S. Scott Sonner AP Photo