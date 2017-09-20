Trio of Lakewood Ranch office buildings on market for $11.6M

A portfolio of three office buildings in Lakewood Ranch is being offered for sale with an asking price of $11.6 million.
The multi-tenant properties, located at 8430 Enterprise Circle, 9415-9423 Town Center Parkway and 9024 Town Center Parkway, total 62,154 square feet and are fully leased with a roster of large corporate, medical and local business tenants, according to a press release from Ian Black Real Estate.
The sellers are 8430 Enterprise Circle, LLC for 8430 Enterprise Circle; Ranch Property Holdings, LLC for 9415-9423 Town Center Parkway; and EM Squared, LLC for 9024 Town Center Parkway.
Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio are listed as managers or registered agents for all three selling entities, while attorney William G. Schlotthauer is listed as registered agent for two of the properties, according to sunbiz.org, an official website for the state of Florida.
The Marinaccios founded MGA Insurance Group in Chicago in 1989 and moved the company to Lakewood Ranch in 1999. They sold the company to Arthur J. Gallagher & Company in 2014, the Herald previously reported.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in Chicago on Oct. 1, 1927.
Sarasota-based Ian Black Real Estate is the exclusive listing agent for the property. Partners Ian Black and Steve Horn and sales agent Melissa Harris will represent the seller. Ian Black Real Estate has been managing the properties since 2014, according to the press release.
“It’s rare to find this kind of opportunity,” Black said. “Based on the strength of the tenant base, the attractiveness of Lakewood Ranch and the quality and location of these properties, this is a very worthwhile investment. We expect the market will be very receptive.”
The portfolio includes two two-story buildings and a one-story building. Located on a total of five acres, the Class A and B properties are built with a total of 10 units.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
