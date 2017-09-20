Think Tank Photo launches Spectral series of shoulder bags

It’s a camera bag, but it’s more than a camera bag since it also holds a laptop, tablet and more.
It’s the newly released Spectral 15 shoulder bag from Think Tank Photo, part of the new Spectral series that includes two other sizes.
Before I started to load the bag for a flight (they are all easily carry-on friendly), I loved the magnetic Fidlock clasp.
As described, it enables one-handed opening and automatic closing with ease. The opening is cleverly designed with a small tab you pull on to release the clasp.
I was determined to load the shoulder bag with more than I could carry, simply to see what I could get in it. I got everything I needed and there was room to spare.
My contents included an iPad, a 13.3-inch MacBook Air with a few accessories (power adapter, card readers, adapters), two DSLR camera bodies, four lenses and other camera accessories.
The inside pockets, removable closed-cell foam dividers with Velcro ends, can be customized. There’s also a phone pocket that will hold today’s larger phones and attachments for a tripod or monopod.
The exterior is water resistant and has a luggage handle pass-through to slide the bag over the handles of a rolling suitcase along with a water bottle pocket. A removable rain cover is included.
I tested the Spectral 15, which goes for $139.75. There’s also the Spectral 10 ($119.75) and Spectral 8 ($99.75).
The 10 and 8 models have many of the same features described above, minus the laptop compartment.
More: thinktankphoto.com
Custom pillow
CanvasPop has a new custom photo pillow line, and I can tell you from experience that the company can make a pillow the talk of your family room.
The 18-by-18-inch pillows ($39) are soft and snuggly, guaranteeing comfort. What makes it unique is the image you select to have printed on the front and back of the pillow.
Designing your pillow is simple. Choose your photo – which, honestly, can be the hardest part – and upload it to the CanvasPop site.
Moreover, you’ll be able to zoom and rotate the image to get it precisely how you want it positioned with a live preview.
More: canvaspop.com
Cable straps
Charging cables are a must-have in today’s life, but it’s easy to have a love-hate relationship with them. You love them when you need a charge but hate them when tangled together.
TwelveSouth has a cleaver solution for the tangle problem with the new CableSnap organizer ($19.99).
The genuine leather straps snap closed to keep charging cables (or any cable or earbuds for that matter) neatly coiled and tangle free. They come in packs of three, with two small and one large cable manager.
More: twelvesouth.com
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
Comments