Benton County bans new pot shops from entering market

Benton County commissioners have voted to ban new legal pot stores from entering the market in unincorporated parts of the county, although current legal retailers will be grandfathered in — allowing them to continue operating as normal.
The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2fiqvmb ) the commissioners agreed to ban future stores on Tuesday after about 30 residents testified at a public hearing. One speaker supported legal marijuana, while the rest favored the ban and continued to press the county.
Much of the dismay centers on a potential marijuana retail shop in West Richland. The county and West Richland officials protested the shop, mainly on grounds that it's less than 1,000 feet (305 meters) from a preschool.
The county's ban won't impact the store, but opponents are continuing the fight.
Comments