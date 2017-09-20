Business

Benton County bans new pot shops from entering market

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 2:37 AM

PROSSER, Wash.

Benton County commissioners have voted to ban new legal pot stores from entering the market in unincorporated parts of the county, although current legal retailers will be grandfathered in — allowing them to continue operating as normal.

The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2fiqvmb ) the commissioners agreed to ban future stores on Tuesday after about 30 residents testified at a public hearing. One speaker supported legal marijuana, while the rest favored the ban and continued to press the county.

Much of the dismay centers on a potential marijuana retail shop in West Richland. The county and West Richland officials protested the shop, mainly on grounds that it's less than 1,000 feet (305 meters) from a preschool.

The county's ban won't impact the store, but opponents are continuing the fight.

