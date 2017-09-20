FILE- In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to the media after meeting with clergy at Washington Metropolitan AME Zion Church ahead of a verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in St. Louis. Greitens’ campaign promises are being put to the test by protests that began after Stockley was acquitted in the death of a black drug suspect. As a candidate, Greitens asserted that there could have been peace “by the second night” in Ferguson if the governor had exerted a commanding presence.
Business

Missouri governor put to the test by St. Louis protests

By DAVID A. LIEB Associated Press

September 20, 2017 1:08 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign promises are being put to the test by protests that began after a white former St. Louis police officer was acquitted in the death of a black drug suspect.

The protests are similar, though less violent, than ones that occurred in 2014 after a white Ferguson officer fatally shot a black 18-year-old. As a candidate, Greitens asserted that there could have been peace "by the second night" in Ferguson if the governor had exerted a commanding presence.

The Republican governor has not imposed a curfew, but he has been in St. Louis with a strong law-and-order message.

Protest leaders agree that Greitens has been consistent and clear. He succeeded Democrat Jay Nixon, who could not seek re-election because of term limits.

