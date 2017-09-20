The big question: Will cancer immune therapy work for me?

In this Aug. 15, 2017 photo, Dr. Razelle Kurzrock poses for a portrait in her office in San Diego. Immunotherapy is the hottest thing in cancer treatment, but it's not for everyone. It can put some very advanced, thought-to-be-terminal cancers into remission, but for some unlucky folks, it can make their cancer much worse. Gene tests now are helping reveal who is most likely to benefit. "These are the patients we used to be very depressed about," thinking they couldn't be helped, said Kurzrock. "Now when we see those types of patients, we're really excited,” because there are so many ways for the immune system to recognize the cancer cells as abnormal. Gregory Bull AP Photo