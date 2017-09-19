RNC: Spending on legal bills for Trump Jr. nears $200K

FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel television program, in New York. The Republican National Committee has spent nearly $200,000 on legal fees for President Donald Trump’s eldest son in connection with the Russia investigation. An RNC official says about $167,000 was paid to Donald Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Futerfas. Another $30,000 went to the law firm of Williams & Jenson, which helped prepare him for testimony. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss financial information not yet made public. Richard Drew, File AP Photo