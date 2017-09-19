Goodwill Manasota will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 2705 51st Ave. E. in Bradenton. More than 40 companies are expected to attend.
Goodwill Manasota will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 2705 51st Ave. E. in Bradenton. More than 40 companies are expected to attend. Provided photo

Business

Looking for work? Goodwill Manasota to hold hiring fair on Wednesday with more than 40 employers

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

September 19, 2017 9:09 AM

The Goodwill Manasota Job Connection program will host a job fair on Wednesday at its corporate campus, located at 2705 51st Ave. E. in Bradenton.

More than 40 companies in Manatee and Sarasota companies are expected to attend, all with job openings they are seeking to fill. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“When people have jobs, they have security – a step in the right direction on the road to self-sufficiency,” said Bob Rosinsky, the president and CEO of Goodwill Manasota. “We are thrilled with the number of local companies who will be present during our job fair and are hopeful that job seekers will enjoy success during the event.”

Several industries will be represented during the event, including manufacturing, food service and production, hospitality and retail. Others are nonprofits, government entities and health care organizations.

The Goodwill Manasota Job Connection program is designed to help individuals obtain long-term employment or transition to better-paying jobs.

For more information about the job fair or the job connection program, contact Lori Blaisdell at lori.blaisdell@gimi.org or call (941) 405-1850, ext. 625.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

Expected job fair participants

AARP

Ad-Vance Talent Solutions

Addecco

Aerotek

Alorica

American Red Cross

Beall’s

Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County

Brookdale

Centerstone

Circle K

Culver’s Bradenton

Envera Systems

G4S Secure Solutions Inc.

Goodwill Manasota

Gulf Coast Collection Bureau

HH Staffing

Home Instead

Hyatt Sarasota

IMG Academy

Jason’s Deli

Jimmy John’s

JCFS of the Suncoast

Lido Beach Resort

Longboat Key Club/Ocean Properties

Manatee County Government

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Mary Kay

PGT

Pierce Manufacturing Florida Division

Red Cross

Right At Home

Sarasota County Government

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Tidwell

Tropicana

Venice Regional Bayfront Health

Volt Staffing

WellNow LLC

Westminster Towers & Shores

WWSB/ABC, Ch. 7

