Ribbon cutting: Three Dog Bakery

A ribbon cutting was held for Three Dog Bakery, 8455 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park. The bakery features all-natural hand-made treats including pupcakes, personalized celebration cakes, peanut mutter cookies, lickety split, drooly dream bars and more. Three Dog Bakery also carries a selection of premium all-natural dog food as well as toys, collars and accessories. For more, call 941-355-0399 or visit threedog.com.
