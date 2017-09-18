Portugal is upgraded out of junk status and its markets jump

FILE - In this May 25, 2016 file photo, tourists taking pictures are silhouetted against Lisbon's old center lit by the setting sun. Portugal's stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's. The Lisbon stock exchange rose more than 1 percent Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 and the 10-year bond yield dropped 0.29 percentage points — an unusually large one-day increase — to 2.49 percent, the lowest rate since late 2015. Armando Franca, File AP Photo