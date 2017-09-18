FILE - In this May 25, 2016 file photo, tourists taking pictures are silhouetted against Lisbon's old center lit by the setting sun. Portugal's stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's. The Lisbon stock exchange rose more than 1 percent Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 and the 10-year bond yield dropped 0.29 percentage points — an unusually large one-day increase — to 2.49 percent, the lowest rate since late 2015.
FILE - In this May 25, 2016 file photo, tourists taking pictures are silhouetted against Lisbon's old center lit by the setting sun. Portugal's stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's. The Lisbon stock exchange rose more than 1 percent Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 and the 10-year bond yield dropped 0.29 percentage points — an unusually large one-day increase — to 2.49 percent, the lowest rate since late 2015. Armando Franca, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 25, 2016 file photo, tourists taking pictures are silhouetted against Lisbon's old center lit by the setting sun. Portugal's stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's. The Lisbon stock exchange rose more than 1 percent Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 and the 10-year bond yield dropped 0.29 percentage points — an unusually large one-day increase — to 2.49 percent, the lowest rate since late 2015. Armando Franca, File AP Photo

Business

Portugal is upgraded out of junk status and its markets jump

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 10:06 AM

LISBON, Portugal

Portugal's stock market is surging and its government borrowing rates are falling after the country recovered its investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's.

The Lisbon stock exchange rose more than 1 percent Monday and the 10-year bond yield dropped 0.29 percentage points — an unusually large one-day increase — to 2.49 percent, the lowest rate since late 2015.

S&P said late Friday that Portugal has made "solid progress" in restoring its financial health since needing a 78 billion-euro ($93 billion) bailout in 2011 amid the eurozone crisis. It raised its rating from BB+, or junk status, to BBB-.

Fitch and Moody's, the other two main ratings agencies, still rate Portugal's debt at junk.

After a period of austerity and recession, Portugal expects the economy to grow 2.5 percent this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video