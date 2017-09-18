Business

Police: marijuana plants, guns seized from N Carolina home

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 4:14 AM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.

Police say they've seized 94 marijuana plants, 50 pounds (23 kilograms) of usable marijuana and 17 guns from a home-growing operation in North Carolina.

Local news outlets report that 48-year-old Robert Somervell was arrested Friday after Huntersville police received a tip.

A news release from the Huntersville Police Department says some of the marijuana plants were more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall. The guns seized include 13 handguns and four long guns.

Authorities say Somervell faces charges including trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by manufacturing and trafficking marijuana by selling.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

