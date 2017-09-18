Business

Agriculture leaders to tour state, survey storm damage

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is scheduled to survey agricultural damage in Florida from Hurricane Irma.

Perdue will visit the state Monday, starting in Clewiston. According to a news release, he will fly with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to view the storm's impact on crops.

Irma dealt Florida's iconic orange crop a devastating blow, destroying nearly all the fruit in some Southwest Florida groves and seriously damaging groves in Central Florida.

Other crops were also destroyed. Lisa Lochridge, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, said last week that reports indicate a 50 percent to 70 percent crop loss in South Florida.

Florida is a key source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the nation in the winter.

