Teen death probe details problems at West Virginia facility

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 1:18 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A state investigation has found an employee at a Charleston residential care facility lied about checking on a 13-year-old boy before the youth stole a van and died in a crash in March.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification investigation found that on the night of the boy's death, a staff member wrote on his sleep chart that Jeremy Bush was awake an hour after the employee actually ended her shift early.

The boy lived at Woodward Children's Home. It is operated by Louisville, Kentucky-based ResCare Inc., which often provides care for people with physical and mental disabilities. Police said the van crashed into a retaining wall and burst into flames.

The report says the boy escaped the facility twice in the months before his death.

