Bob's Clam Hut is coming to Portland

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 10:13 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A revered roadside seafood stand is opening its first location outside of Kittery.

Bob's Clam Hut, which has served fried clams since 1956, is opening a location in Portland. The Portland Press Herald said the Clam Hut will take over the old 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille space in Portland, at the corner Cumberland and Washington avenues.

The company said the new Clam Hut will focus on "classic New England seafood" but said there could be some "tweaks" to better align itself with the Portland community.

The neighborhood in which it'll be located in Portland has become a popular area for restaurants, breweries and distilleries in recent years.

