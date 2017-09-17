Trump, in new dig, mocks North Korea leader as 'Rocket Man'

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Facing an escalating nuclear threat from North Korea and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar, world leaders gather at the United Nations starting Monday, Sept. 18 to tackle these and other tough challenges _ from the spread of terrorism to a warming planet. The spotlight will be on Trump and France’s new leader, Emmanuel Macron, who will both be making their first appearance at the General Assembly. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo