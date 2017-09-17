Rhode Island lawmakers return to work in rare fall session

Rhode Island lawmakers return Tuesday to work on bills that were caught in legislative limbo when the General Assembly abruptly adjourned in June amid a budget dispute.
Those include legislation mandating paid time off for workers who call in sick. The Democratic-dominated House of Representatives and Senate must reconcile the differences between bills they passed before legislation can be sent to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Both chambers have also passed versions of a proposal to require anyone subject to a domestic protective order issued by a court to surrender guns.
Labor leaders want lawmakers to override Raimondo's veto of a union-backed measure to extend public employee labor contract agreements after they've expired. It passed overwhelmingly, but it's unclear whether lawmakers are going to override the veto.
