Molokai loses 'Ohana by Hawaiian flight to Maui for 90 days

'Ohana by Hawaiian has begun operating a temporary flight schedule for Molokai, which will eliminate the direct flight between the Friendly Isle and Maui as well as a midday round trip between Molokai and Oahu.
The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2vYSZnV ) the airline says the change is necessary as an aircraft undergoes maintenance.
There is another plane that could service the route, but Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Alex Da Silva says that aircraft is used as a spare "to maintain the reliability of our service."
The schedule is expected to be in place until Dec. 15. The airline will continue to offer two daily Molokai-Honolulu round-trip flights.
State Rep. Lynn DeCoite says she will hold the airline to the announced 90 days and hope it doesn't extend the temporary schedule.
