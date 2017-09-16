Funeral held for Navy sailor killed in ship collision

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain

DDG 56) steers towards the Changi Naval Base, Singapore, following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey man who was among the 10 U.S. sailors killed last month when a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore. Dozens of mourners gathered Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill to mourn 22-year-old electronics technician 3rd Class Kenneth Smith.