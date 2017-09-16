FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain DDG 56) steers towards the Changi Naval Base, Singapore, following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.
Funeral held for Navy sailor killed in ship collision

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 11:38 PM

CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey man who was among the 10 U.S. sailors killed last month when a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.

Dozens of mourners gathered Saturday at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill to mourn 22-year-old Kenneth Smith. He was a 2013 graduate of Cherry Hill High School East.

Smith was an electronics technician 3rd Class aboard the USS John McCain when it collided with the tanker on Aug. 21.

Navy divers recovered the victims' remains inside flooded compartments of the ship in the days after the accident.

The collision remains under investigation.

