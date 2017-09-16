Motorists finally seeing lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are finally seeing lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.75, a drop of 4 cents from last week. That ends a two-week stretch where gas prices had risen by 42 cents in New Jersey following the double hit of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in the nation's Gulf Coast region.
Motorists were paying $1.97 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.64, down 3 cents from last week. That's much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.18.
