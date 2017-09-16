Tax cuts quiet once-deafening GOP call for fiscal discipline

In this Sept. 13, 2017, photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press in Washington. Conservatives nearly tanked the global economy and shut down the government when Democrat Barack Obama was president. They demanded financial discipline and deep spending cuts in the face of the country's fast-growing debt. Now, with a chance to make politically popular tax cuts, few Republicans worry about adding billions more in red ink. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo