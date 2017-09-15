FEMA auctioned disaster trailers before Harvey made landfall

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo, Mayor Andrea "Andy" Pendleton, right, hugs resident Linda Bennett in front of Bennett's new FEMA trailer installed in front of her flood ravaged home in Rainelle, W. Va. Just before Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas in August 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane and in the floods that ensued, the federal government was auctioning off used disaster-response trailers at fire-sale prices. Steve Helber, File AP Photo