Appeals court taking foie gras off the menu in California

FILE - This July 17, 2012, file photo shows Karlene Bley of Los Angeles spread her torchon of foie gras onto bread during lunch at the Presidio Social Club restaurant in San Francisco. A federal appeals court reinstated California's ban on foie gras Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, finding that a state law preventing sales of the luxury liver pate made by force-feeding ducks and geese was not pre-empted by the federal government's authority to regulate poultry products. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo