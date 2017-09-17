Looking for a job? Goodwill Manasota to hold hiring fair on Wednesday with more than 40 employers

The Goodwill Manasota Job Connection program will host a job fair on Wednesday at its corporate campus, located at 2705 51st Ave. E. in Bradenton.
More than 40 companies in Manatee and Sarasota companies are expected to attend, all with job openings they are seeking to fill. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“When people have jobs, they have security – a step in the right direction on the road to self-sufficiency,” said Bob Rosinsky, the president and CEO of Goodwill Manasota. “We are thrilled with the number of local companies who will be present during our job fair and are hopeful that job seekers will enjoy success during the event.”
Several industries will be represented during the event, including manufacturing, food service and production, hospitality and retail. Others are nonprofits, government entities and health care organizations.
The Goodwill Manasota Job Connection program is designed to help individuals obtain long-term employment or transition to better-paying jobs.
For more information about the job fair or the job connection program, contact Lori Blaisdell at lori.blaisdell@gimi.org or call (941) 405-1850, ext. 625.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Expected job fair participants
AARP
Ad-Vance Talent Solutions
Addecco
Aerotek
Alorica
American Red Cross
Beall’s
Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County
Brookdale
Centerstone
Circle K
Culver’s Bradenton
Envera Systems
G4S Secure Solutions Inc.
Goodwill Manasota
Gulf Coast Collection Bureau
HH Staffing
Home Instead
Hyatt Sarasota
IMG Academy
Jason’s Deli
Jimmy John’s
JCFS of the Suncoast
Lido Beach Resort
Longboat Key Club/Ocean Properties
Manatee County Government
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Mary Kay
PGT
Pierce Manufacturing Florida Division
Red Cross
Right At Home
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Tidwell
Tropicana
Venice Regional Bayfront Health
Volt Staffing
WellNow LLC
Westminster Towers & Shores
WWSB/ABC, Ch. 7
