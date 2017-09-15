Business

Power almost restored in South Carolina after Irma

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 7:11 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Almost all of the electric service disrupted by Hurricane Irma in South Carolina has been restored.

Only about 1,500 customers were without service Friday morning.

Duke Energy has the most outages, with about 1,100. Almost all of the outages are in Pickens County.

The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina report about 400 customers without service. Almost all of those are in neighboring Oconee County.

Irma disrupted service to about 250,000 customers when the storm blew through the state earlier this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video