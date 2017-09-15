Business

Consultant pleads guilty to fraud, pension fund theft

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 5:17 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Prosecutors say a consultant has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $700,000 from a Rhode Island medical firm and its employees' retirement accounts.

Forty-five-year-old John Hairabet Jr. entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Providence. He was charged with wire fraud, pension fund theft and money laundering.

Prosecutors accused him of stealing the money through his consulting firm from 2007 to 2013 while working as an independently contracted bookkeeper and office manager for New England Anesthesiologists, based in Warwick.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

