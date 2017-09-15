Stargazers eye the nation's first dark sky reserve in Idaho

This June 4, 2016 photo provided by Nils Ribi Photography shows the Milky Way in the night sky at the foot of the Boulder Mountains in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho. Tourists heading to central Idaho will be in the dark if local officials get their way. The nation's first International Dark Sky Reserve will fill a chuck of the sparsely populated region containing night skies so pristine that interstellar dust clouds are visible in the Milky Way. The International Dark Sky Association says the region is one of the few places remaining in the contiguous United States large enough and dark enough to attain reserve status. Nearby towns, county and federal officials and a conservation group are working with the association to submit an application this month to designate 1,400 square miles 3,600 square kilometers) as the reserve that could draw visitors.