Community health centers in Vermont at risk of funding loss

Vermont is potentially weeks away from a health care funding cut due to a newly inked federal budget deal.
Last week, the U.S. Congress passed a temporary budget deal that will keep federal spending at current levels until Dec. 8. Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2xop8ZN ) the deal didn't include financing for the Community Health Center Fund which is set to expire at the end of September.
Kathryn Becker Van Haste, director of heath policy for independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, says the lack of funding could close nine community health centers statewide.
Van Haste told this to the state Legislature Thursday, saying one in four Vermont residents use federally qualified health centers.
Van Haste says Sanders' office is attempting to negotiate continued funding before the program expires on Sept. 30.
