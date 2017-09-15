Lafayette teachers to get cash in October, others a pay bump

A Louisiana school board has approved a one-time stipend for teachers and a salary increase for all full-time employees.
The Advertiser reports the $1,647 stipend will be paid to Lafayette Parish teachers in October. It comes from the excess of a sales tax first approved in 2002, once other allocations are made.
The decision came after a lengthy debate about whether to include the money in the teacher salary schedule or pay it in one lump sum.
The board also agreed to use $2 million for a step salary increase for all full-time school district employees and a pay-for-performance stipend for employees who are evaluated using the Compass system. The increase is effective as of July 1, 2017. The money comes from sales tax collections that were above initial projections.
