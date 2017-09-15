Brown-Forman plans staffing cuts at modernized cooperage

Spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp. says a $45 million investment in its barrel-making operation in Kentucky will result in the loss of 70 jobs at its cooperage.
The Louisville-based company said Thursday that new equipment in the heading and staving departments will eliminate the 70 jobs once the updates are fully implemented in early 2019.
The company says the affected hourly workers will be offered transitional assistance.
Brown-Forman says the Louisville cooperage will continue to employ about 205 people.
The cooperage crafts more than 2,500 barrels per day for the aging of spirits. The facility will remain open during the modernization project.
The company says the modernization will make the facility more efficient.
Comments