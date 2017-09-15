The Latest: Legislators fail to approve new 2-year budget

The Latest on the Connecticut legislature's budget stalemate (all times local):
12:55 a.m.
State legislators have gone home after failing to approve a two-year, $41 billion budget that would have created new taxes and fees but wouldn't have included increases in the sales or income tax.
The Hartford Courants reports (http://cour.at/2eYJPkr ) Republicans sent their members home early Friday morning after saying Democrats hadn't put together enough votes to pass the budget.
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the budget's detailed legal language, which had been delayed all day Thursday, wouldn't be ready until at least 6 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney announced the Senate will convene at noon Friday to vote on the budget.
___
3:09 p.m.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says a new state budget being finalized by lawmakers would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in spending, not increase the sales or income taxes and restore hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to cities and towns.
Legislative leaders say they expect to vote on a tax and spending plan Thursday night, which would end a months-long impasse over a new budget for a two-year cycle that began July 1. Lawmakers are grappling with an estimated budget deficit of $3.5 million.
The budget agreement between the Democratic governor and Democratic lawmakers also includes a new tax on monthly cellphone bills, reduced state income tax credits, and higher taxes on tobacco products.
Republicans are criticizing the Democrats' plan and have offered their own proposal.
___
9:17 a.m.
Connecticut lawmakers say they're ready to break an impasse over the state budget and vote on a new tax and spending plan.
The House and Senate are expected to vote Thursday on a budget for the two fiscal years that began July 1.
Legislators are facing pressure to pass a budget and avoid large cuts to municipal aid and other spending that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says will take effect Oct. 1 if no budget is in place. Malloy has been running government on his limited spending authority for more than two months.
Lawmakers are grappling with an estimated $3.5 billion deficit over two years. Democrats have dropped plans to increase the sales tax, but are eyeing other possible revenue increases including a new monthly cellphone tax.
Comments