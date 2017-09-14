Jim Brannon, left, and Neil Currie of Bradenton are the creators of Saucy Guys hot sauce.
Jim Brannon, left, and Neil Currie of Bradenton are the creators of Saucy Guys hot sauce. Bradenton Herald file photo
Business

Saucy Guys receives power assist from bottler after Hurricane Irma

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

September 14, 2017 3:50 PM

Manatee

Jim Brannon and Neil Currie, founders of Saucy Guys salsa, barbecue sauce and pepper sauce, got some help this week from their bottler after Hurricane Irma knocked power out to their warehouse.

The Saucy Guys warehouse has been without power for five days, and power is not expected to be restored until the end of next week.

Bob Lewis, owner of Best Bottlers in Sarasota, showed up with a generator and fuel so that Brannon and Currie would not suffer any significant losses in the aftermath of Irma.

Everything in their freezer and refrigerator would have gone rotten.

Bob Lewis of Best Bottlers

“Everything in their freezer and refrigerator would have gone rotten,” Lewis said of his decision to help.

A year ago, the Herald reported that Brannon and Currie test marketed their sauces and dishes at Sunday pot luck dinners at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, 4402 State Road 64 E., Bradenton.

“This is our test market,” Currie said of those Sunday pot-lucks. “It’s a collaborative-type thing. Everything starts in the kitchen. We are both cooks and have been tinkering most of our lives.”

Saucy Guys began selling their products – cayenne, serrano and habanero pepper sauces, chipotle barbecue sauce, and tomato and garlic salsa – in July 2016 after getting Food and Drug Administration approval.

For more information, call 941-479-1304 or visit saucyguys.com.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

