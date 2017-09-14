Pet hub formed at Houston arena to reunite pets, owners

Several groups opened a hub with some 400 dogs and 100 cats at a Houston arena to help reunite people with pets lost in Hurricane Harvey's chaos.
The Pet Reunion Pavilion at NRG Arena opened Monday. The animals will stay for 30 days before going up for adoption.
Best Friends Animal Society's Melissa Miller Inman tells the Houston Chronicle the focus is reuniting pets and owners.
Kyri Andell and her 7-year-old daughter, Reniah Knight, searched the pavilion Wednesday after earlier locating one of their three missing dogs at the SPCA. The family lost track the dogs after being rescued from their flooded Vidor home and going to shelter that wouldn't take pets.
They had no luck at the pavilion but later located another of the dogs elsewhere. One remains missing.
