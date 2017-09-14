Pet hub formed at Houston arena to reunite pets, owners

In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, photo, Jessica Herrera walks up and down the rows of cages looking for her dog "18" who has been missing since Tropical Storm Harvey in the Pet Reunion Pavilion inside of NRG Arena in Houston. Several groups opened a hub with some 400 dogs and 100 cats at the Houston arena to help reunite people with pets lost in Hurricane Harvey's chaos. The animals will stay for 30 days before going up for adoption. Houston Chronicle via AP Karen Warren