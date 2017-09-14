Business

Senate holding 1st public hearing on PawSox stadium plan

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 8:35 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's Senate Finance Committee is holding the first of several public hearings on a proposal to build an $83 million stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Thursday evening's hearing at the Statehouse is the first of six scheduled around the state. Union leaders and construction workers chanted "Save Our Sox, Save Our Sox" just before the hearing.

The legislation allows the state to provide $23 million and the city $15 million. The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate would contribute $45 million, $33 million of which would be financed by a taxable lease revenue bond by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency.

Critics have said the deal should not rely on taxpayer money. Supporters worry the team will leave Pawtucket.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has said he is aiming for a November vote.

Other hearings are scheduled in Pawtucket, South Kingstown, East Greenwich, Bristol and Smithfield.

